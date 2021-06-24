Despite Disaster, Austin Leveled Up in the 2020 Census
Despite a pandemic, a meddling president, and anti-immigrant maneuvering casting shadows over the 2020 census, Austin and Travis County showed up and got counted. On June 8, the city-county 2020 census team reported its good news to the Commissioners Court: Ours was the only urban county in Texas to surpass its own census participation in 2010, with a self-response rate of 67.3%, just behind El Paso in the 2020 standings.www.austinchronicle.com