Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Despite Disaster, Austin Leveled Up in the 2020 Census

By Lina Fisher
Austin Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a pandemic, a meddling president, and anti-immigrant maneuvering casting shadows over the 2020 census, Austin and Travis County showed up and got counted. On June 8, the city-county 2020 census team reported its good news to the Commissioners Court: Ours was the only urban county in Texas to surpass its own census participation in 2010, with a self-response rate of 67.3%, just behind El Paso in the 2020 standings.

www.austinchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Travis County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Census Data#Census Bureau#Black People#The Commissioners Court#Congress#Austin Travis County#Hispanic Latino#Lgbtqia#Ccc#Asian Americans#The Asian American#Stoke#Big Easy Bar Grill#Catholic#Ppe#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.