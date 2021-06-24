Riverfront Concert Series - The Rockin' Hollywoods
Tonight's concert will start out with a performance by the 728 Cadets. They will play their summer parade performance followed by the National Anthem. Playing “Solid Gold Rock and Roll” from the 50's all the way up until the 80's The Rockin' Hollywoods will bring a fantastic energy and excitement to the stage that all ages will enjoy. Do not miss this chance to hear this highly talented group play some of your favorite songs! Hosted by the City of Elk River and Sponsored by The Bank of Elk River.www.elkrivermn.gov