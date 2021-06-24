Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Riverfront Concert Series - The Rockin' Hollywoods

elkrivermn.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's concert will start out with a performance by the 728 Cadets. They will play their summer parade performance followed by the National Anthem. Playing “Solid Gold Rock and Roll” from the 50's all the way up until the 80's The Rockin' Hollywoods will bring a fantastic energy and excitement to the stage that all ages will enjoy. Do not miss this chance to hear this highly talented group play some of your favorite songs! Hosted by the City of Elk River and Sponsored by The Bank of Elk River.

www.elkrivermn.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All The Way Up#Riverfront#Rock And Roll#The National Anthem#The Bank Of Elk River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Milton, MAmiltonscene.com

Black Velvet to play June 30 concert – Milton Summer Concert Series

Black Velvet to play June 30 concert – Milton Summer Concert Series. Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green Milton Town Hall. June 30, 2021 (Wednesday) ……………. Black Velvet. Sponsored by: Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Milton. ***Schedule Subject to Change***. Concerts are offered by the Milton Parks and Recreation and...
Musictheguidewnc.com

Relive the glory days of classic rock with tribute band concert

FRANKLIN — Rock the night away with a celebration of two of America’s most iconic bands: the Allman Brothers Band and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. The tribute band The Unusual Suspects will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Smoky Mountain Center for Performing Arts in Franklin.
Musiceastwindsor-ct.gov

East Windsor Park Summer Concert Series

Join us at East Windsor Park for our Inaugural Summer Concert Series. FREE and fun for the entire family! Concerts will be held every other Thursday from 6:30-8:00pm. Bring a picnic dinner, and enjoy some tunes from local CT bands in a wide variety of genres.
Ramsey, MNhometownsource.com

Ramsey to host The Draw summer concert series

The city of Ramsey Parks and Recreation department is hosting a summer concert series Thursday nights this summer at The Draw park and amphitheater, 7401 East Ramsey Parkway. All events run 6:30-8 p.m. Upcoming events include:. • June 24: 70’s Magic Sunshine Band, a tribute to ‘70s radio. • July...
Mountain Home, IDMountain Home News

Summer Concert Series kicks off July 9

The Mountain Home Arts Council and Parks & Rec are proud to announce the dates and slate of bands for the annual Mountain Home Summer Concert Series, which will kick off on Friday, July 9, at Carl Miller Park. For the full story, pick up a copy of the Mountain...
MusicMorning Sun

Siusan O’Rourke performs in Island Park concert series

Siusan O’Rourke will perform a free concert at 5:30 Thursday, June 17, at Island Park Arts Pavillion, 301 S.E. Andre St., Mt. Pleasant. O’Rourke, who performs Irish and Americana music, records for Sleddog Records. Visit facebook.com/pg/SiusanORourkeMusic.
Chatsworth, GAdailycitizen.news

Murray's Concerts in the Park series starts Saturday

Murray Arts Council kicks off its 2021 Concerts in the Park series on Saturday at 7 p.m. with performances by Pony Bradshaw and The Stringy Blues Band. The concert series, sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries, is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Entertainmentcapenews.net

Concerts By The Canal Series Lineup Announced

The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce has announced its lineup for this summer’s “Eastern Bank Concerts by the Canal.” The series is back this year after being canceled last summer due to the COVID-29 pandemic. Concerts will be held each Thursday during July and August from 6:30 to...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Concerts-on-the-Green concert series returning to CACCC

The 41st annual Concerts-on-the-Green summer concert series will be held June though August at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont. The concerts will be presented at 7 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 23 through Aug. 18. The schedule includes Civic Band, June 23; Satrycon, June 30;...
Fayetteville, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Beatlemania arrives for Summer Concert Series

Summertime is the perfect season to have outdoor, family-friendly events. That’s exactly what Gates Four is offering with their Summer Concert Series. On June 26, the British Invaders band will be performing at the Gates Four Golf & Country Club Pavilion. The band will present a Beatles Tribute to Beatlemania of the 1960s when English bands stormed the U.S. music charts and won over crowds of screaming fans. While dressing in period Nehru suits and playing vintage instruments, the British Invaders will entertain the audience with a mixture of British hits from the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, Dave Clark Five, The Animals, The Yardbirds, Rod Stewart and Elton John.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Free summer concert series starts Friday

The Henry County Concert Series “Live @ The Arts Park” starts at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, June 18, at the Arts Park Pavilion. The evening’s opening act will be John Thompson followed by featured performer Duke Tumatoe. Tumatoe is an American blues guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. He was a founding...
MusicSeacoast Online

Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series returns July 3 with The Rockin' Daddios

WELLS — Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series returns July 3 with The Rockin' Daddios. The music of the fifties and sixties conjures up many special memories for those of us commonly referred to as Baby Boomers. The Rockin’ Daddios bring back some of the best loved songs of that time, sung in a doo- wop style with the accent on harmonies and fun. Just to name a few, you will hear songs like "Book of Love," "Blue Moon," "Teenager in Love," and "Little Star."
Livingston, TNOverton County News

Live in Livingston concert series announced for 2021

Livingston-Overton County Chamber of Commerce has announced the lineup and sponsors for this summer’s return of the “Live In Livingston” concert series. The first show will kick off Saturday, July 17 with Jake Hoot playing on the Rotary Main Stage at Central Park. Other shows will include Stacey Mitchart on...
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Summer Concert Series continues for next two months

The 2021 Maquoketa Summer Concert Series will bring music, food, and fun to downtown Maquoketa through the months of July and August. Concerts are held at the downtown green space on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of July and August. Food from Tri-M BBQ’s food truck will be available from 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. and lasting for about two hours.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Los Alamos Summer Concert Series Live Concert Calendar

The Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe and produced by Sancre Productions and the Los Alamos County Community Services Department, announces the potential beginnings of free LIVE, in-person, and socially distanced 2021 summer concerts in Los Alamos. “We are proud to bring a wide range...
Camptonville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Concert series to take place in Camptonville

The town of Camptonville will host a music series this summer, with the first show scheduled for this weekend. Sarah Cahill, nationally-acclaimed new music pianist, will perform compositions by musician Tyler Riley in addition to works by Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Margaret Bonds, Emahoy Tsegué-Marywam Guèbrou and Meredith Monk.
Perry, GA41nbc.com

‘Perry Presents’ concert series is back

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Presents summer concert series is back after the pandemic caused its cancellation last year. Perry Presents will happen the third Friday of each month from June through August at Heritage Oaks Park. It started in 2019, and organizers planned to bring it back last...
Musicyoursun.com

Artist Series Concerts announces season

VENICE — Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota announced its coming season with 27 performances at seven locations, including Venice and Sarasota. The season, its 26th, will feature a variety of experiences “from emerging and established classical, jazz and pops artists,” it said in a news release. “There is so much...