Riverfront Concert Series - The Rockin' Hollywoods

Summertime is the perfect season to have outdoor, family-friendly events. That’s exactly what Gates Four is offering with their Summer Concert Series. On June 26, the British Invaders band will be performing at the Gates Four Golf & Country Club Pavilion. The band will present a Beatles Tribute to Beatlemania of the 1960s when English bands stormed the U.S. music charts and won over crowds of screaming fans. While dressing in period Nehru suits and playing vintage instruments, the British Invaders will entertain the audience with a mixture of British hits from the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, Dave Clark Five, The Animals, The Yardbirds, Rod Stewart and Elton John.