NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Warriors' Draymond Green Tweets About Hawks

By Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Hawks are just three wins away from the NBA Finals after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

During the game, three-time NBA Champion Draymond Green had high praise for the Hawks and his Tweet can be seen in a post below.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

