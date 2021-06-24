Cancel
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Lear (LEA) to Buy on Growing E-Syetems Opportunity

 4 days ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $228.00 (from

Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.
Street Starts Coverage of ZipRecruiter (ZIP) With Mostly Positive Views, Business Offers Long-Term Share Opportunity Says Goldman Sachs, Shares Rise

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wall Street started coverage of ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) with initial ratings leaning positive. In total, five analysts initiated their coverage with 4 starting at “Buy” or equivalent while JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmath was the only one to stay on the sidelines.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,557 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2021

For Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.88 and a 52-week-low of $28.91. Toll Brothers closed at $57.73 at the end of the last trading period.
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.61 Million

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce $83.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.20 million and the highest is $88.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Goldman Sachs Deems This Energy Stock a 'Conviction Buy'

Electric utility name NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) is enjoying some tailwinds this morning, after Goldman Sachs added it to its "Conviction Buy" list while also raising its price target to $57 from $46. The analyst in question said a return to normal operating conditions is expected for the company's retail business after the effects of winter storm Uri, which would drive cash flows by 2022. Plus, the firm anticipates a share buyback of "just under 25% of its market cap, given its strong leverage metrics and cash generation." At last check, NRG is up 3% at $39.65.
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Buy

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.72.
SPCE Stock Price: $20 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $18 to $20 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) received a price target increase from $18 to $20 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the company shares.
Nokia Jumps After Goldman Sachs Calls It a Buy

Investing.com -- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) rose more than 7% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded the stock. Analyst Alexander Duval upgraded shares to buy from neutral with a price target of $6.50 from $4.90, StreetInsider reported. Duval cited wireless market demand continuing to improve thanks to 5G, particularly in the U.S. and...
Critical Comparison: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends. Dividends. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual...
Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $102,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $20.00

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.
Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.