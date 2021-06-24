Goldman Sachs Upgrades Lear (LEA) to Buy on Growing E-Syetems Opportunity

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.