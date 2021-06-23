Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlevoix, MI

Dwain Walker

Petoskey News-Review
 13 days ago

Eagle River - Dwain Walker, age 84, a resident of Eagle River, WI, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born in Charlevoix, MI on May 28, 1936. Dwain graduated from Charlevoix High School in 1954. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Alaska. His work life was spent in Chicago as an iron worker on the scaffolds; he was proud to be a part of the many structures he worked on, including the Hancock Building. He marries his wife Carolyn in 1961 and they would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 26, 2021. Dwain was an outstanding basketball player and golfer throughout his life. He was a tribal member of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Ahnishnahbek.

www.petoskeynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
State
Alaska State
City
Eagle River, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Wi#Charlevoix High School#The Us Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy