Eagle River - Dwain Walker, age 84, a resident of Eagle River, WI, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born in Charlevoix, MI on May 28, 1936. Dwain graduated from Charlevoix High School in 1954. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Alaska. His work life was spent in Chicago as an iron worker on the scaffolds; he was proud to be a part of the many structures he worked on, including the Hancock Building. He marries his wife Carolyn in 1961 and they would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 26, 2021. Dwain was an outstanding basketball player and golfer throughout his life. He was a tribal member of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Ahnishnahbek.