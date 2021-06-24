Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Loss

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks fell 116-113 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the loss.

After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters.

"You can't get too high; you can't get too low," Antetokounmpo said post-game.

NBA TV also shared a clip from his post-game press conference, and the Tweet can be seen below,

The whole clip of his post-game presser can be watched here.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Playoffs Hawks Bucks#The Milwaukee Bucks#Nba Tv#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Clippers#The Washington Wizards#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Hawks 116-113 Bucks in NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, TJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday. The Bucks start with the same lineup as they did against the Nets. The last time Atlanta played the Bucks they beat them, will this trend continue?. 8:00 PM12 hours ago. With all the attitude. 7:55 PM12 hours ago. The...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA history: Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have a playoff legacy

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are no strangers to one another with multiple previous meetings in the NBA playoffs. The 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals will feature a battle between two teams that have called Milwaukee home. The current resident — Milwaukee Bucks — have called the Cream City...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Made History

Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young's incredible performance made history, and a Tweet about the history he made can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from StatMuse.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Charles Barkley Reacts to Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks went into Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beat the Bucks on Wednesday evening during Game 1, 116-113. Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in the game. After the game, Charles Barkley spoke on Inside the NBA on TNT, and an entertaining clip of him speaking can be seen below from the NBA on TNT's Twitter.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Bucks For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will battle it out in Game 1 in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening. For the game, the Hawks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for the first game can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The...
NBAGambling 911

NBA Playoff Betting June 23 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

It’s not quite the Eastern Conference final we expected, but the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks earned their way in by toppling higher seeds in the second round with a Game 7 road win. Game 1 of the series takes place on Wednesday. The Hawks stunned top-seed and huge favorite Philadelphia behind the heroics of Trae Young while the Bucks got a 40-point effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to pull off a thrilling clinching win over Brooklyn. The two stars will be the focus of this matchup, but it will come down to role players going above and beyond. The Bucks opened as a 7-point favorite, the largest spread in any of their playoff games this season.
NBAPosted by
ESPN 99.1

NBA Playoffs: Game-1 Bucks vs Hawks Tonight on ESPN 99.1

With the Western Conference Finals underway with the Phoenix Suns leading the LA Clippers 2-0, it's time for the Eastern Conference Finals to begin as the Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) host the Atlanta Hawks (41-31). Game coverage on ESPN 99.1 begins at 7:00 PM. These two teams have become the spotlight...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Game

Skip Bayless of FS1 Tweeted about the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. The Hawks have a 1-0 series lead. The tweet from Bayless about the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bayless.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Bucks Post Hilarious Caption On Twitter

The Milwaukee Bucks were up by 40-points (103-63) at the end of the third quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in Milwaukee. On Twitter, they posted an entertaining caption when posting the score after three quarters and the Tweet can...
NBAMarie Evening News

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton props for 6/27/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday for the Milwaukee Bucks, so let's take a look at Pat Connaughton's prop bets and lines. Connaughton's points prop bet over/under is set at 6.5 points for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Over his last five outings, Connaughton has averaged 6.4 points, compared...
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: Watch, stream Hawks vs. Bucks on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, with pivotal games between top teams nearly every day. They're broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch. As we near the sharp end of the NBA season, only four teams are left standing, so we're down to just one game per night.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta ECF Game 2: Bucks Obliterate Hawks, 125-91

This series is all tied up. The Bucks would simply have no trouble with the Hawks this time around, putting together a massive all-around performance that gave them a 125-91 victory. Atlanta would quickly pick up fouls early on in the first, with Milwaukee using those to take help catapult...
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs: ECF Finals Game 2 Hawks-Bucks I NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep.203)

The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new daily episode to preview the NBA Playoffs. It’s Game 2 between the Hawks and Bucks, and Dan “T-Money” Titus and Scott Reichel breakdown how they’re handicapping tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The crew also recaps Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and are joined by Terrell “Relly Rell” Furman — 1/2 of the Prop Brothers to share their best player prop bets for Game 2. Spoiler alert, fade Brook Lopez and Bogdan Bogdanovic points markets but listen in on which players are on track to smash their market projections.
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (6/27/21): NBA DFS Lineups

The only game tonight is Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hawks and Bucks. The Hawks surprised nearly everyone by waltzing into Milwaukee and taking Game 1. The Bucks blew the Hawks back to Atlanta on Friday, which is where we are for Game 3 tonight. We know for sure that Donte DiVincenzo and De'Andre Hunter are out. The only player that has a chance to join them is the struggling Bogdan Bogdanovic.