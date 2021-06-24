NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Loss

The Milwaukee Bucks fell 116-113 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the loss.

After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters.

"You can't get too high; you can't get too low," Antetokounmpo said post-game.

NBA TV also shared a clip from his post-game press conference, and the Tweet can be seen below,

The whole clip of his post-game presser can be watched here.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

