The whimsical and poignant group, Boom Bap Kids bring the golden age of Rap and Hip Hop to an alternative puppet universe to unpack it, celebrate it and of course, hype up current day DJs and artists. Last year when the pandemic first struck the United States, many people’s lives came to a hault. From personal pleasures to professional necessities, those whose living relied on collaborating and working with other individuals had to either take a break or pivot to find new means of sharing and cultivating ideas. But, for a dynamic group of multimedia creators, this cauterization was actually the spark for an innovative and out of the box idea aimed at showcasing all the fantastical and unique aspects of lifestyle and culture surrounding the golden age of hip hop and rap all through very peculiar receptacles; a group of party hyping, record spinning producer-host puppets.