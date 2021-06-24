Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Poll: Third of NM residents don’t want vaccination

By Associated Press
ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of New Mexico has helped lead a national study of hesitancy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, which found it prevalent in its own state. The school announced Wednesday researchers with the UNM Center for Social Policy joined a coalition of groups to conduct the American COVID-19 Vaccine Poll. The poll...

State
New Mexico State
Health
Politics
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
Department of Health
DrinksInternational Business Times

Free Marijuana: States Offer Cannabis To Vaccinated Residents

Americans who get vaccinated can get a free joint in Washington state and Arizona. Officials are offering free beer or non-alcoholic beverages in other states. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine teased more incentives following 'Vax-A-Million" contest. Americans living in Washington state and Arizona could get free marijuana if they get vaccinated...
Albuquerque, NMkrwg.org

Study finds third of un-vaxxed New Mexicans don't want doses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has helped lead a national study of hesitancy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines. The school announced Wednesday researchers with the UNM Center for Social Policy joined a coalition of groups to conduct the American COVID-19 Vaccine Poll. The poll encompassed 13,000 people from across various racial and ethnic communities. Among them were more than 2,000 New Mexico residents from underserved Latino, Native American, African immigrant and Black communities.
Farmington, NMthe-journal.com

San Juan Regional Medical Center will enforce mask policy after July 1

FARMINGTON – The state of New Mexico will drop all COVID-19 restrictions July 1. But some places, such as businesses and hospitals, may continue requiring face coverings. The requirement is expected to confuse or upset some visitors or customers, including at San Juan Regional Medical Center, which has already reported an increase in the number of people who have expressed displeasure at being asked to wear masks – even before restrictions are dropped.
HealthABQJournal

NM reopening target in doubt as vaccinations short of 60%

SANTA FE – After an earlier slowdown, New Mexicans are completing their COVID-19 vaccinations at a faster pace since the Department of Health started offering $100 in cash to get the shot, top health officials said Wednesday. But it isn’t clear whether New Mexico will reach its goal of vaccinating...
Public HealthQuay County Sun

More than 70% of NM judiciary fully vaccinated

More than 70% of the New Mexico Judiciary’s judges and employees are fully vaccinated to protect against the COVID-19 virus less than two months after the vaccine became widely available to all New Mexico adults. In the 10th Judicial Circuit that includes Quay, Harding and De Baca counties, that number...
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Poll shows 25 percent of Kentucky residents believe vaccines are unsafe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 25 percent of Kentucky residents believe vaccines for adults are not safe. That matches how they view the COVID-19 vaccine. A Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky poll asked people whether vaccine benefits outweigh the risks. The foundation says rural Kentucky residents, people with lower education...
Public HealthKOAT 7

New Mexico hospitals are full, not from COVID-19 patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people avoided seeing their primary care physicians during the pandemic. Now, hospitals are packed to the brim. Doctors said the reason is a backlog in care. From University of New Mexico hospital. "Hospitals are full. We have been full for about the last three months," Dr....
PharmaceuticalsVox

The 6 reasons Americans aren’t getting vaccinated

It’s the most important question in America today: Why aren’t people getting vaccinated?. America’s vaccine campaign has collapsed from its previous highs. While at one point in mid-April more than 3 million people received the shot each day, now only around 1.2 million are — a rate that’s less than half of what it was at the peak. So the US might not make President Joe Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by July Fourth: At the current rates, roughly 175 million adults will get at least their first shots by Independence Day, falling short of the nearly 180 million needed.
Matt Lillywhite

Don't Want The Vaccine? Here's How Your Life Might Change

The European Union is expected to introduce a digital vaccine passport that will allow citizens to verify they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have recovered from the disease, or have recently tested negative for the virus, allowing them to freely travel among the EU's 27 member countries. While the US federal government has not yet implemented a mandatory vaccination passport, several Washington establishments are only serving people who have already recieved a Covid-19 vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsThe Day

Don't dare delta strain, get the vaccine

This editorial appeared on Bloomberg Opinion. The rise of the dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus gives new urgency to the effort to get people vaccinated. Delta has been spreading phenomenally fast. It's already the dominant strain in India, the U.K. and Singapore, and it has a foothold in more than 80 countries. While it accounts for only about 10% of U.S. cases of COVID-19 so far, that share is expected to balloon.
Los Angeles, CAprecinctreporter.com

Don’t Post Vaccine Card Online

Public health experts are warning vaccinated people to not post photos of their vaccine cards on social media or anywhere else online. “Don’t share it on social media because there is protected health information on it,” said Dr. Jerry Abrams, a physician who works at the Kedran Community Health Center in Los Angeles.
NFLLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Hensley: The dividing line on vaccinations and individual freedom

Among the stories making the biggest splash this past week was the decision by a Houston hospital system to fire some 150 employees because they refused to get a COVID-19 vaccination. As if the country needed one more reason to be divided. The battle lines are being drawn throughout society...
PRX

Vaccine mandates aren’t new. But do they work?

Get vaccinated or face jail time. That’s the harsh message delivered by the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised address on Monday night, to people who are against getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s not an official policy. It lacks legal grounds. Still, the frustration with lagging vaccine campaigns in...
Drinksyale.edu

Fetal alcohol exposure data underscore need for public health interventions

While alcohol consumption during pregnancy may result in harm to developing embryos and fetuses, a new study led by the Yale School of Public health finds that a significant number of pregnancies that result in live birth still involve alcohol exposure. Researchers led by Reza Yaesoubi estimate that 54% of...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical professionals break silence on covid “vaccines” and the widespread harm they’re causing

