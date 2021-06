When Cole and Killian arrived at Grandma Daffy’s house Saturday evening at 5 p.m., it was pouring down rain. Thunder and lightning were also in on the action, so the boys’ coveted dip in the splash pool seemed unlikely. Our seven-year-old redhead and five-year-old sandybrown were sulking. Fortunately, bad moods are no match for my wife. In no time, she […]