They’ll have to make even more room in the trophy case for the Penn Yan boys lacrosse team. In a game heard live on WFLR, Penn Yan defeated Pal-Mac 16 to 2 in Monday’s Section Five Class D championship game played on their home field at the Academy. Normally, a sectional championship means a birth into the state championship tournament, but not this year. The New York State Public High School Athletic Associated voted back in early February to not have a state tournament because of the ongoing pandemic. Knowing that Penn Yan left it all out on the field in their championship win.