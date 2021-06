The end of an era is near. Elton John has announced the date of his retirement after 50 years dedicated to music. It will be on November 22, 2022 in Los Angeles where the British will offer his last show framed in the tour Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The tour was announced three years ago but due to the pandemic it had to be postponed. Now the dates have been relocated, thus clearing what will be the specific day that Sir Elton John will perform live for the last time.