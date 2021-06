The neighbor had allegedly complained about loud cars in the area, so the now-former deputy reportedly set out to make matters worse. Petty neighborhood conflicts happen all the time but, when you're an officer of the law, it's especially key to keep things civil if you'd also like to keep your job. Case in point: South Carolina deputy Christopher Capps was fired after admitting to using his "loud truck" to taunt a neighbor who liked to "complain about the loud cars" in Beaufort County Council meetings and had previously requested a noise ordinance.