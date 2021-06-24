Cancel
Buying Cars

Dealers Finally Receiving the Highly-Anticipated 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L has been in high demand since it was announced. Now, it is finally getting to dealers. Since the moment the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L was announced, in January, it has been highly anticipated. Now, the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L is finally arriving at dealerships across the country. Jeep has been keeping plants like the one in Belvidere, Illinois, that builds the smaller Cherokee closed to conserve semiconductor chips and focusing on building the high-demand Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most popular SUVs available today, and for good reason. Not only does it look great, this rugged vehicle provides immense off-road capability, a coddling cabin and plenty of refinement. Accordingly, whenever Jeep redesigns this mountain goat, it's big news. And for 2021, that's especially true, since the newly minted Grand Cherokee L is pumped up in stature and now comes with a standard third-row seat.
Jeep faced a fair amount of pressure to not screw up the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, the long-wheelbase, three-row debut model of its new fifth-generation mid-size SUV. (A shorter, more traditional two-row version will bow this fall.) Since its introduction for 1993, the Grand Cherokee has evolved into an SUV icon, an American Land Rover of sorts, flush with refinement and impressive off-road and towing credentials. Despite the outgoing two-row-only model having been on the market for a decade, updates have kept it feeling rather modern, and its brand-leading 209,000 sales last year weren't far off the much newer three-row Ford Explorer's. Maintaining that heritage and sales momentum is no trivial task. But based on our initial drives in several different configurations, Jeep seems to have hit the right marks with the new L.
The 2021 Grand Cherokee L is Jeep's new three-row Grand Cherokee. In higher trims, this SUV's interior is absolutely sumptuous. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can both wirelessly connect to the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which features up to a 10.1-inch screen. 4 of 73 Nick Miotke/Roadshow. A 19-speaker McIntosh...
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L still as dirt-worthy as its two-row sibling?. The brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee L pushes the 28-year-old nameplate to new physical limits — literally. This WL generation brings in the first three-row variant of what is often the brand’s second best-selling model. As the family crossover market heats up, dominated by the likes of the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and so many others, Jeep made the calculated decision to get in on the ferocious action in a bit to expand the Grand Cherokee’s appeal. In this video, Tommy takes the a well-equipped version of the latest three-row WL out onto the trails to see whether the L functions not just as a family SUV, but as a faithful representation of the brand’s off-road reputation.
Jeep emphasizes "Grand" while keeping a focus on capability. Jeep marketing regularly touts that the current Grand Cherokee is the "most awarded SUV ever," and despite being five years since its last midcycle refresh and riding on a platform that dates back to 2011, the Grand Cherokee remains a competitive choice in its category. It still sports an incredibly high level of capability, an upscale interior, and many technology and safety features, but the competition has all been redesigned with a coveted third row—something only offered on the Grand Cherokee's close cousin and platform mate, the Durango, but never offered on the WK or WK2 Grands.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most popular SUVs available today, and for good reason. Not only does it look great, this rugged vehicle provides immense off-road capability, a coddling cabin and plenty of refinement. Accordingly, whenever Jeep redesigns this mountain goat, it's big news. And for 2021, that's especially true, since the newly minted Grand Cherokee L is pumped up in stature and now comes with a standard third-row seat.
Fuel economy figures for the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer have been announced and unsurprisingly, the SUV isn’t what you could describe as ‘fuel efficient.’. Figures released by the EPA reveal that the 2022 Grand Wagoneer returns 13 mpg city, 19 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined with the 6.4-liter V8 and rear-wheel drive, while the all-wheel drive variant returns 13 mpg city, 18 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined.
CHELSEA, Mich. – Jim Morrison smiles as he hears the piercing noise of rocks scraping the undercarriage of the Jeep he's driving. "The most important thing for us at Jeep is to prove our capability," he says scaling a rock hill at a proving ground for Stellantis, Jeep's parent company. "That's what took us a bit longer than everybody else. It had to be a true Jeep first."
We drove the three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. While softer sprung than the current two-row model, the longer, more mature fifth-generation Grand Cherokee is just as capable off-road as it is on the pavement. Adults fit in all three rows comfortably. Top-spec Overland and Summit models feel at home competing with BMWs and Audis, while the lower trim Laredo and Limited will fend off Fords and Hondas.
The importance of the Grand Cherokee to Jeep cannot be overstated. Even though the previous generation vehicle has been in the market for 10 years, in 2020 there were 209,786 Grand Cherokees sold in the U.S., making it the number-one vehicle in the brand’s lineup. Through May, with 55,198 units moved, it is also the top-seller for Jeep.
The mighty 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is inching closer to dealerships, but before you go kick the tires on one, the EPA Monday released final fuel economy estimates for the hulking SUV. Two thoughts: These figures are not shocking, and if you're buying one, fuel economy likely isn't a worry to you.
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo X RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/26 City/Highway MPGBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $500 - National 2021 Retail Bonus Cash 21CMA1. Exp. 06/30/2021 $750 - 2021 National Retail Consumer Cash 21CM1. Exp. 06/30/2021 $750 - Mid-Atlantic 2021 Bonus Cash MACMA. Exp. 06/30/2021.
Executives on hand at the unveiling of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L were uncharacteristically tight-lipped about their new baby's architectural pedigree, as if loose lips risked sinking their just-christened ship. Now that trucks are rolling off the newly refitted Detroit Assembly Complex Mack Plant, Jeep veep Jim Morrison finally divulged some family tree details about the Grand Cherokee's all-new WL platform.
Nobody expected it to be efficient. After all, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a massive, body-on-frame truck with a 6.4-liter V-8. But even among its ilk, the Wagoneer is a thirsty one. According to new filings with the Environmental Protection Agency, the four-wheel-drive version gets just 18 mpg highway and only 13 mpg in the city for a combined rating of 15 mpg.
ONLY AT THE ECONO CORNER AT THE ST CLAIR AUTO MALL IN OFALLON, IL. LOCAL TRADE, Grand Cherokee Limited, 4D Sport Utility, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Midnight Blue Pearlcoat, 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, AM/FM CD, 6-Disc, MP3, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Program, Heated Front Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28K, Remote keyless entry, SmartBeam Headlamps, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trailer Tow Group IV, Uconnect Hands-Free Communication. HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement.
This is the Jeep you’ve been waiting for. It’s the car I dreamed of. Rugged and capable, yet comfortable and luxe-filled, the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is everything you love in a Jeep and finally, it has a third row. And with a starting price of about $39K and a fully loaded price of about $63K, it is able to climb tall snow mounds and high curbs and challenge even the ugliest of potholes with hardly a jiggle. It cradles us in plush leather seats, holds our coffees and blasts our favorite tunes. And now, the Grand Cherokee allows us to bring along a couple of extra passengers, a large dog and oversized luggage (hello golf bags and beach chairs!) without compromise. The third row is full-sized, roomy enough for tall passengers, and with center row captains chairs, easy to access.