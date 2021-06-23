Cancel
Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The world has been deprived of an Ivy Park launch since February of this year. If you’re a lover of the Beyoncé X Adidas-fused collaboration, then you can rejoice because the brand will be releasing new drip, just in time for the summer.

