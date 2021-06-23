Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer

Beyoncé is back with a fourth collection for Adidas x Ivy Park. After seeing incredible success with her Icy Park drop in February 2021, which featured a range of cool-toned separates for all our winter athleisure needs, a new teaser posted to Instagram on June 24 begs the question, "How do you flex?" The video invites customers to sign up for updates at adidas.com and reveals bright-orange bodysuits, mesh tees, slides, shorts, and swimsuits, so we're assuming this line will be all about strength and making a splash during summer workouts. While you watch this space for more information, check out the empowering "Impossible Is Nothing" video Beyoncé created to tide us over, which she posted on Ivy Park's YouTube page at the end of April.