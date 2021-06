Take it off. Take it all off. Mask wearing on board commercial fishing vessels and in outdoor areas of maritime transportation conveyances and hubs is no longer required. The formal announcement came in a U.S. Coast Guard marine safety information bulletin stating that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevnetion is no longer requiring masking as a novel coronavirus safety measure on board commercial fishing and other maritime vessels, although operators of transportation hubs must require all those entering or while indoors on the premises of a transportation hub to still mask up.