Abbott takes final step to ensure affordable colorectal cancer screenings for Texans
Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate bill 1028 which will ensure Texans can access affordable preventative colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45. It does this by eliminating cost-sharing for all preventative colorectal cancer screening tests for people 45 and older, even if they are performed as a follow-up to a positive less invasive screening. The bill takes effect Sept. 1.www.hccommunityjournal.com