Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Abbott takes final step to ensure affordable colorectal cancer screenings for Texans

hccommunityjournal.com
 5 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate bill 1028 which will ensure Texans can access affordable preventative colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45. It does this by eliminating cost-sharing for all preventative colorectal cancer screening tests for people 45 and older, even if they are performed as a follow-up to a positive less invasive screening. The bill takes effect Sept. 1.

www.hccommunityjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Huffman
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Texans#American Cancer Society#Cancer Screening#Senate#Government Relations#Acs#Fight Crc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW researchers work to improve rural colorectal cancer screenings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Carbone Cancer Center is looking at new ways to prevent colon cancer for those living outside city limits. Colorectal cancer is the second-most deadly form of cancer, but when caught early, it’s easy to prevent. Thanks to a $1.2 million grant from...
Wyoming StatePosted by
K2 Radio

Updates Set for Wyoming Cancer Program Screening Services

The Wyoming Cancer Program, a part of the Wyoming Department of Health, is announcing changes to their breast, cervical, and colon cancer screening services. "These screenings are critical because they help detect breast, cervical and colorectal cancer at the earliest stages, which increases chances for survival and cure. Most of these cancers don’t have obvious early symptoms."
Cookeville, TNOverton County News

Cancer screenings essential in prevention

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than a year ago, a lot of procedures were paused, including cancer screenings. The American Cancer Society has early projections indicating that these extensive screening delays will lead not only to missed and advanced stage cancer diagnoses, but also to a rise in cancer-related deaths.
Ocean County, NJthesandpaper.net

Young People Can Get Colorectal Cancer Too

For decades the accepted medical practice in the United States was for people to have their first colonoscopy at the age of 50, searching for signs of colon or rectal cancer. That has changed. The new recommendation is for folks with average risk factors to have their first colonoscopy at the age of 45.
CancerScranton Times

Updated guidelines suggest screening for colon cancer at 45

Q: Can you please explain why we keep hearing different things about when to get screened for colon cancer? I think it just changed again, and it’s kind of confusing. I’m 47 years old and thought I didn’t need to be tested for three more years. Now, all of a sudden, I’m late.
New Haven, CTdoctorslounge.com

Survival Examined for Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Last Updated: June 16, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There appears to be a survival benefit for individuals with early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) compared with diagnosis at later ages, according to a study published online June 16 in JAMA Network Open. En Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., from the...
CancerWINKNEWS.com

Taking a page from the military on cancer screenings

Colon cancer patients in the U.S. military health care system have a better chance of survival than the general population. We looked at a situation when cancer survival is connected to the cost of treatment. During her time as a U.S. Navy reservist, Wenora Johnson, took her health seriously, so...
Cancerjerseysbest.com

CT lung cancer screenings at Trinitas save lives

By far the leading cause of cancer death, lung cancer accounts for nearly 25% of these deaths. But early detection can vastly improve a patient’s chances for survival. “More people die of lung cancer than breast, colon and prostate cancers added together, making early detection critical,’’ said Gary S. Horan, Trinitas’ president and CEO. “This screening is designed to save lives. We encourage qualifying patients to take advantage of this program.”
Cancerarcamax.com

Can I take something to prevent colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. There is compelling evidence that screening to detect CRC early to find and remove precancerous polyps can reduce CRC mortality. However, screening has associated harms, including procedural complications, and inherent limitations. For example, colonoscopy, the most common screening tool in the U.S., is less effective in preventing cancers of the right, or ascending side, of the colon compared with cancers of the left, or descending, side of the colon.
Cancercancerhealth.com

Should People Over Age 75 Be Screened for Colorectal Cancer?

From the untimely death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, to a recent photo essay in GQ magazine, the rapid rise in the rate of colorectal cancer among younger adults has been in the news lately. This increase played a key role in the new recommendation by an independent US advisory panel to start screening for colorectal cancer at age 45 instead of 50.
Politicsshalemag.com

Governor Abbott Tells Texans To Ignore Their Lyin’ Eyes About The Grid

Confession: I voted for Greg Abbott to be Texas’s governor, not once but twice. But on Wednesday, the Governor made a statement so at odds with all available public information and frankly out of touch with reality that I and many other Texans will have to think long and hard about ever casting such a vote in his favor again.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Trinity Health to host skin cancer screening

Trinity Health will host a free Melanoma/Skin Cancer Screening for the public Wednesday, June 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The screening event will be held at the Trinity CancerCare Center at Town & Country Center in Minot. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.,...
CancerMedscape News

Detecting Colorectal Cancer Before Age 40 Yields Small Survival Benefit

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - New research suggests a small survival benefit for people with early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC), particularly those aged 35 to 39 years, compared with diagnosis at later ages. The findings "reinforce the importance of early CRC detection in the younger population," Dr. En Cheng of the...
Covington, LANOLA.com

Free cancer screenings coming up

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington will provide free colorectal screening kits and breast cancer screenings on two days in July. Discovering cancers in their earliest stage through screenings can help lead to better outcomes, making it extremely important to get screened. Breast cancer screenings and colorectal screening kits...