Well before the official debut of the 2022 Toyota Tundra comes a photo leak of the upcoming new light-duty pickup truck straight from a Toyota dealership. Oops for them, great for the rest of us because it confirms what has been going around the interwebs about Tundra. The official reveal isn't coming until September of 2022, so this is a way early look. First posted by the folks at Tundras.com, the somewhat blurry photos of a dealer presentation shows an off-road focused TRD Pro model, and we like what we see.