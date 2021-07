On an exciting U.S. Open Sunday, Jon Rahm made some clutch putts down the stretch to secure his first major championship victory — and he did it in style. We’re big fans of Rahm’s clothing sponsor, TravisMathew, and love the laid-back, so-cal vibe of their gear. Rahm steered away from TM’s trendy and well-known beachy prints on Sunday, and instead rocked a timeless and traditional solid red polo with grey pants. However, the look still felt relaxed because of his skate-inspired spikeless shoes. He looked the part while he lifted the trophy at the end of the day.