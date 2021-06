It has been in the news that Tesla is planning to come out with a new hatchback. If Tesla wants to keep growing, there is lots of room for more new models. The new hatchback that Tesla has planned will probably be called the Model 2. This new hatchback is expected to be priced at around $25,000. This car will probably be incredibly compact and able to accelerate quickly. Tesla has a lot of room to grow and there are certain body styles they haven’t even been tapped into.