Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

NBC Sports' Dan Hicks Talks Golf, Naturally

By Jay Delsing
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dEWC_0adke4fz00

NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks joins this week's episode. Hicks, who primarily handles the network's play-by-play commentary for golf and Notre Dame college football, talks about his love for golf. He also reveals some of his most memorable calls — from the United States' winning of the 400 Freestyle Relay that helped Michael Phelps to eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympics to Tiger Woods' epic U.S. Open win earlier that summer at Torrey Pines Golf Course

Click above to listen and look for more "Golf with Jay Delsing" podcasts on the Morning Read Podcast Network.

Community Policy
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Golf Course#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among investors for sports streaming app Buzzer

A number of notable athletes were recently revealed among investors in the first round of funding of the fledgling sports streaming app, Buzzer. Over 20 current and former athletes invested a combined $20 million dollars in the Series A funding to the startup app according to Variety. That group includes Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, Bulls legend Michael Jordan, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, Tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

The Inside Story of the V1 Sports Golf App

Host Paul Liberatore interviews Bryan Finnerty, CEO of V1 Sports, maker of the V1 Golf App. Finnerty didn't get his start in golf. His career started in a completely different area, as he achieved "Detroit sports legend" status as the longtime goalkeeper for the Detroit Rockers of the MISL. Following...
Sportschatsports.com

OLYMPIC TALK | NBC SPORTS

Allyson Felix had already secured a spot on her fifth Olympic team simply by qualifying into the women’s 400m final. But being a member of the relay team was not enough for one of the sport’s most decorated athletes, so on Sunday night Felix finished in the top three to guarantee entry into the individual 400m event in Tokyo.
BasketballAwful Announcing

Bucks sideline reporter Zora Stephenson joins NBC Sports for the Olympics and more

NBC Sports announced yesterday that Zora Stephenson will join their Olympic basketball coverage as a reporter, and will continue to work for the network beyond Tokyo as well. “We are excited for Zora to join our team, and what a way to start as a basketball reporter at the Olympics, as the U.S. women’s and men’s teams look to continue their dominance,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President of Production, NBC Sports.
NHLNewsday

Islanders playoff ratings on NBC Sports up a bit this season

The Islanders never have been a big ratings draw compared with most other New York-area pro teams, but their recent postseason success has them trending in a positive direction. Not counting games in which they faced the Rangers, the seven highest-rated Islanders games in the New York market on NBC’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles news: Jalen Hurts disrespected by NBC Sports analyst

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) There are two things Philadelphia Eagles fans learn to do before they even learn the rules of football sometimes. They master both the arts of panic and overreaction. If a bad guy has a bad game or even a bad quarter...
NBAchatsports.com

Brian Scalabrine gets multiyear extension to stay with NBC Sports Boston

Brian Scalabrine has signed a multiyear contract extension with NBC Sports Boston to continue as the lead analyst on Celtics broadcasts. Scalabrine, 43, spent five of his 11 NBA seasons with the Celtics, winning a championship in 2007-08. He has been part of NBCSB’s Celtics broadcast team since 2015-16. He...
Economydeadlinedetroit.com

Dan Gilbert 3rd Wealthiest Sports Team Owner in the World

Dan Gilbert of Rocket Companies, who owns the Cleveland Cavaliers, is the third--wealthest sports team owner in the world and second in the U.S., Forbes magazine reports. Gilbert only trails Mukesh Ambani of India who owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team, and past Microsoft CEO Steve Ballamer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. Ambani is worth $84.5 billion, compared to Balmer's $68.7 billion.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

U.S. Olympic Trials TV, live stream schedule on NBC Sports, Peacock

NBC Sports Group, Olympic Channel, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Indianapolis, United States of America, Jade Carey. NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock air record coverage of U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming, diving, track and field and gymnastics throughout June. It includes more than...
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

PopStroke is Not Grandpa's Putt-Putt

The Travelers Championship was the tournament that seemed as if it would never end — and nearly ended this podcast … but not really. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell recap the incredible eight-hole playoff and praise Harris English, who was Lauzon’s third winning pick of the season. >...
Baseballchatsports.com

Reds notes: Catching prospect Mark Kolozsvary to play for Team USA in Tokyo

Cincinnati Reds catching prospect Mark Kolozsvary followed swimmer Michael Phelps in the Olympics every four years as Phelps won 23 gold medals for the United States. Now, Kolozsvary is setting out for his first gold medal as a catcher on Team USA’s 2021 Olympic baseball team. On Friday, Kolozsvary was named to the Olympic Baseball roster.