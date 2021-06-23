Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell Join European Ryder Cup Staff

Graeme McDowell will be a European Ryder Cup vice captain for the second time, having served under Thomas Bjorn in 2018. McDowell competed in four Ryder Cups as a player. USA TODAY Sports

The European Ryder Cup coaching bench got a little deeper on Wednesday morning when captain Padraig Harrington added Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice captains to his staff for the matches at Whistling Straits in September.

Kaymer and McDowell combined to make eight Ryder Cup appearances as players and were teammates on the victorious 2010, 2012 and 2014 teams. They will join Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson, who were named earlier. McDowell also served as a vice captain to Thomas Bjorn in 2018.

Kaymer and McDowell made the clinching putts for Europe's wins in 2012 and 2010, respectively.

“They have both contributed winning points in Ryder Cup history, have been there and done it, and the other players look up to them,” Harrington said in a statement. “They both have that aura and responsibility in that what they say will have meaning.”

Also, Kaymer will bring a good vibe to Whistling Straits. He won the PGA Championship there in 2010, defeating Bubba Watson in a playoff.