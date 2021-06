Real Salt Lake (3-1-3, 12 points); Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-5-1, 7 points) Man of the Match: Scoring his team-leading fourth and fifth goals of the season, Damir Kreilach kept the team in the game both offensively and defensively. He netted the lone goal in the first half and then put the nail in the coffin of Vancouver with his second of the night in the final moments of stoppage time to earn the 3-1 win.