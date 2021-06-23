Outstanding Citizen Nominations

Cancel
Happiness is looking forward to a Labor Day Festival in 2021! That includes the selection of Greenbelt’s Outstanding Citizen for 2021. A Committee selects 2021’s Outstanding Citizen, but that selection is made from nominations submitted from the community. Identifying that special person in a city of citizen volunteers requires input from citizens like you! Help identify this year’s Outstanding Citizen by completing the nomination form. Describe, in your own words, your nominee’s contributions or acts of kindness. Nominations are due by August 2, 2021. This year’s honoree will be the 47th since the award began in 1973.

