The Digital Yuan, which is part of China’s big bet on blockchain, has the potential to “upend global commerce rules.”. For the athletes and the host country, there is no bigger stage than the Olympics. When 2,008 synchronized drummers dazzled the world at the Beijing Summer Olympics opening ceremonies 13 years ago, it signaled the coming of modern China. China is set to utilize the Beijing Winter Olympics in February to introduce an invention that has piqued international interest: the digital yuan, or CBDC, which is the first major central bank digital currency.