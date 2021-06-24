Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $99,900

Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 4 Bedroom house 1900 sq/ft situated in City of Madison . This Beautiful Manufactured home was built in 2006 HUD certified, located 15 min away from Downtown Madison. Lots of privacy with this great home tucked away off of the main road Moorland Dr. private parking, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walking closets beautiful kitchen with bar area, skylights, deck, etc.. Monthly lot rent currently $658/month Inc water sewer & property tax. please follow COVID showing guidelines..

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Bedroom Home#Hud#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...