When the going got tough, many turned to their friends—the furry kind. According to a recent report, by August 2020 a staggering third of Americans had welcomed a new dog or cat into their households. This “pet pandemic boom” thankfully allowed millions of animals to be adopted worldwide while also providing comfort and connection to their new owners. Unfortunately, this additional family member proved to be costly and left many feeling unprepared. Not only has the increase in pet ownership led to an unprecedented amount of pricey vet appointments, surveys show that many owners stated they adjusted their budgets in order to afford pets and felt financially prepared for their new family members."