Catch the world premiere of Grimm’s Fairy Tales
A free outdoor theatrical production of Grimm’s Fairy Tales is running now through July 24 by The Montford Park Players. The play is based on four of The Brothers Grimm’s most-loved fairy tales: The Griffin, Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, and The Shoes That Were Danced to Pieces. The play is suited to kids and adults alike with multitudes of princesses and magic, all with the twist the individual playwrights put on them.www.biltmorebeacon.com