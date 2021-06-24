EST/MOSLEY, H.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HATTIE MAE MOSLEY, Deceased. CASE NO. 2021-0116 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT Letters of Administration on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of June, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge, Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same wihtin the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Lillie Mae Mosley Personal Representative Mitchell E. Gavin Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 248 Alexander City, Alabama 35011-0248 Dadeville Record: Jun. 24, Jul. 1 and 8, 2021 EST/MOSELY, H.