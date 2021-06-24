Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallapoosa County, AL

EST/MOSLEY, H.

Dadeville Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HATTIE MAE MOSLEY, Deceased. CASE NO. 2021-0116 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT Letters of Administration on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of June, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge, Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same wihtin the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Lillie Mae Mosley Personal Representative Mitchell E. Gavin Attorney for Personal Representative P.O. Box 248 Alexander City, Alabama 35011-0248 Dadeville Record: Jun. 24, Jul. 1 and 8, 2021 EST/MOSELY, H.

www.alexcityoutlook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alexander City, AL
Government
Tallapoosa County, AL
Government
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Est Mosley#Personal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...