Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Why exercise may help ease depression

telegraphherald.com
 4 days ago

Just like Selena Gomez said, “If I don’t work out ... everything about me just feels a bit down,” a lot of folks rely on exercise to banish the blues. Now, neuroscientists from the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness have found out how exercise does that oh-so-welcome magic trick. They discovered that, in mice, exercise stimulates the production of a molecule called lactate. It then acts as an antidepressant by helping cool excess brain oxidation and inflammation, nourishing neurons and even stimulating the growth of new nerve connections.

www.telegraphherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobic Exercise#Major Depression#Drs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Ballet dancer Rhea Sheedy shares the best breathing exercises for anxiety

Sheedy explains why breathing exercises are so important to reduce stress levels and how the techniques have personally helped her. Founder of Ballet Fusion, an adult ballet training programme, and former student at the Royal Academy of Dance Rhea Sheedy has put together a series of breathing exercises to help people who suffer with anxiety.
WorkoutsPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Exercise helps fibromyalgia — here’s how

If you have fibromyalgia and you’re in pain, exercising is probably the last thing you feel like doing. Many people with fibromyalgia already struggle to get through their regular daily activities. Adding exercise on top of that may seem insurmountable. And pain and exhaustion can make it difficult to start and stick with regular workouts.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study: Exercise Likely the Best Treatment for Depression in Patients With Coronary Heart Disease

The study authors said this research is the first systematic review that compares treatments for depression in those with coronary disease. A new study in Psychosomatic Medicine finds that exercise is likely the most effective option for the short-term treatment for depression among individuals with coronary heart disease versus antidepressants, psychotherapy, or more complex care.
Celebritiestelegraphherald.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: The benefits of even minimal weekly activity

Arnold Schwarzenegger got back to exercising regularly after his 2018 emergency open-heart surgery. The 72-year-old goes to Gold’s Gym at 7 a.m. every day. Midday, he takes a 45-minute bike ride. In the evening, he does an at-home workout. Be inspired! Set a goal of 150 minutes a week if...
WorkoutsGillette News Record

Exercising in short bursts may be as good for longevity as doing it all at once

Taking more steps each day may help you live longer, whether those steps occur in short bursts throughout the day or all at once, new research finds. The preliminary research was presented recently at the American Heart Association’s virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference. “With the help of...
HealthWebMD

Fish Oil Supplements May Help Fight Depression

FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Fish oil supplements are often touted as good for your heart health, but a new study finds they may also help fight depression. "Using a combination of laboratory and patient research, our study has provided exciting new insight into how omega-3 fatty acids bring about anti-inflammatory effects that improve depression," said lead author Alessandra Borsini, a postdoctoral neuroscientist at King's College London.
Mental Healthpapernewsnetwork.com

Five Habits That Might Be Signs Of Mental Illness

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States, the number of people suffering from a depressive or anxiety disorder as of February 2021 climbed from 36.4% to 41.5%. These numbers pertain to seven months starting from August 2020. The spread of COVID-19 has been one of the primary reasons affecting mental health in the masses recently. However, it is still shocking to see how approximately half the population shows signs of mental health problems.
Mental HealthBig Think

"Laughing gas" may offer quick, long-lasting relief from depression

Standard antidepressant medications don't work for many people who need them. With ketamine showing potential as an antidepressant, researchers investigate another anesthetic: nitrous oxide, commonly called "laughing gas." Researchers observe that just a light mixture of nitrous oxide for an hour alleviates depression symptoms for two weeks. The usual antidepressants...
Yogadallassun.com

5 yoga poses to help ease menstrual pain

By DevashishNew Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 to highlight the importance of yoga and the pivotal role it plays in rejuvenating our mind and the body, leading towards a healthier lifestyle. Yoga can be explained as the dance of each cell...
NFLtelegraphherald.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Headed for surgery? Beware of caffeine withdrawal

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he’s never had a cup of coffee “or anything like that.” That’s just as well. In early March of this year, he had knee surgery and is rehabbing it in order to be ready for summer training camp. Seems that an unrecognized issue that impacts surgery is caffeine withdrawal, which many patients go through leading up to, during and after an operation.
Mental Healthdnyuz.com

Morning People May Be at Lower Risk of Depression Than Night Owls

If you are a morning person, you may be at reduced risk for major depression, a new study suggests. Several studies of the body’s circadian sleep-wake cycle have shown that being an early bird is associated with a lower risk for depression. But those studies were observational so could not prove cause and effect.
Workoutsorlandoecho.com

Aerobic exercise helps cognitive function in older adults

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Until now, systemic biomarkers to measure exercise effects on brain function and that link to relevant metabolic responses were lacking. A recent study shows a memory biomarker, myokine Cathepsin B (CTSB), increased in older adults following a 26-week structured aerobic exercise training. The positive association...
Healthiweller.com

Can Nutrition Help Fight Depression?

Depression is a debilitating but widespread condition involving low mood, low self-esteem, and loss of interest or pleasure in normally enjoyable activities.. Some aspects of nutrition that may be associated with depression include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins C and E, folate, alcohol, caffeine, and overall style of diet such as the “western”.