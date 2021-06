HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The state may be lagging behind in the wheat harvest, but that is not the case in the area as elevators continue to take in wheat at a fast pace. At the farmers Co-Op in Pretty Prairie the harvest is about 95% complete with 398,000 bushels taken in at Pretty Prairie and another 465,000 at Varner. Weights continue to run around 60 pounds or better and moisture is at 10% or less. Yields are said to be averaging around 55 bushels per acre.