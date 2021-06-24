Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 00:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE...PIERCE...ANTELOPE AND NORTHWESTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Beemer, or 27 miles southeast of Norfolk, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported large trees down in Neligh, NE. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Madison, southwestern Wayne, Pierce, Antelope and northwestern Stanton Counties, including the following locations... Royal, Willow Creek State Recreation Area, Brunswick, Foster and Tilden. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neligh, NE
County
Madison County, NE
City
Beemer, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Tilden, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
County
Pierce County, NE
County
Stanton County, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Wayne, NE
County
Antelope County, NE
City
Stanton, NE
County
Wayne County, NE
City
Pierce, NE
City
Brunswick, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...