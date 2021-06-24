Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 00:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE...PIERCE...ANTELOPE AND NORTHWESTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 1235 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Beemer, or 27 miles southeast of Norfolk, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported large trees down in Neligh, NE. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Madison, southwestern Wayne, Pierce, Antelope and northwestern Stanton Counties, including the following locations... Royal, Willow Creek State Recreation Area, Brunswick, Foster and Tilden. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov