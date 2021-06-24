Cancel
Westlake Village, CA

Living rent-free during the pandemic

By The Acorn Staff
 5 days ago

The “haves” begrudging the “have-nots” over government assistance is as old as American politics itself. In recent years, the debate over income disparity intensified as those lucky enough to own their homes pocketed massive (but sometimes unrealized) gains, while those who rented often found it hard just to make ends meet.

Related
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

The Days of Discounted Pandemic Rents Are Over

The pandemic hit at the worst time possible for apartment owners. As spring leasing season was picking up in 2020, the word went into lockdown. Apartment List’s national index hovered around 4% below its projected level for the remainder of the year when that happened.
House Rentthebalance.com

Rents Surge in May, Following Pandemic Lull

Renters haven’t been spared from the effects of a manic residential real estate market during the pandemic. Rents jumped 2.3% in May, the largest one-month increase since 2015, to an average price of $1,747 per month, according to data released Wednesday by real estate website Zillow. The chart below shows how a steady increase in rents subsided during the early days of the pandemic, only to surge to record highs this spring. The listed price is the average for all housing available for rent, including single-family homes, apartments, and condos.
House Renttribuneledgernews.com

City rent and utility assistance applications go live Sunday

Jun. 19—Phase II of the City of Stillwater's assistance program for residents who have fallen behind on their rent or utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic launches this weekend. The online application goes live Sunday and will be open through Monday at ourdailybreadstillwater.org. People who need help accessing the...
House RentWashington Post

Rents on the rise as pandemic pricing disappears

The national average for rent jumped 2.3 percent from April to May, a record month-over-month growth for the third consecutive month, according to Apartment List, an online rental marketplace. The rate of rent increases has been outpacing the average rent growth for several months, and in May the national median...
California Statewashingtoninformer.com

California to Pay Tenants’ Back Rent from COVID Pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his state will pay residents’ past due rent that has accrued during the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Elliott, Newsom’s senior counselor on housing and homelessness, said the back rent can be paid through the state’s allocation of $5.2 billion from congressionally approved assistance packages, The Associated Press reported.
California Statefreespeech.org

California To Pay Off All Past Due Rent Accrued Amid Pandemic

California will pay residents' past due rent accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the goal was to give renters a clean slate. The Associated Press reports that the state's $5.2 billion from Congressionally- approved aid packages is enough to pay off overdue rent. However, 'Newsweek' points out that just $32 million out of $490 million in requests for rental assistance have been covered so far. It also remains unsettled whether California will continue to ban evictions for unpaid rent beyond June 30. Landlords point to the state's economic recovery as a reason not to extend the eviction moratorium. According to 'Newsweek,' while employment among middle and high-wage jobs has increased... ... employment rates for people making under $27,000 a year are down over 38% since January 2020. The stock market may be fine, we may be technically reopened, but people in low-wage jobs, which are disproportionately people of color, are not back yet, Madeline Howard, senior attorney for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, via 'Newsweek'. Housing advocates have asked the state to keep the eviction ban until unemployment rates among low-income workers has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
House RentRiverside Press Enterprise

Newsom’s $5 billion rent relief may right a wrong

Congratulations to Gov. Gavin Newsom for seeing an economic injustice few are willing to acknowledge. It’s about time someone in power finally addressed the inequity of the pandemic era’s housing relief programs. Newsom and the state legislature have agreed to spend $5 billion to $7 billion in relief cash to...
House RentLaw.com

Can Commercial Tenants Really Avoid Rent During the Pandemic Using the Frustration-of-Purpose Doctrine?

For the last year, commercial tenants—including some big-name tenants like Hugo Boss, Christian Louboutin and Gap—have been arguing that their rent obligations should be eliminated or reduced during the pandemic under the frustration-of-purpose doctrine. While most courts have rejected these arguments, some recent decisions have come out in tenants’ favor on this point. Some have applauded these latter decisions as providing much needed rent relief to struggling tenants, but these decisions and the use of the frustration-of-purpose doctrine to absolve commercial tenants of their obligation to pay rent could signal headwinds for the New York commercial real-estate market—and the economy more generally.
San Francisco, CASFist

Saturday Links: San Francisco Rents Inch Closer to Pre-Pandemic Prices

With COVID-19 restrictions dropping in SF, the renter's market is quickly evaporating as rents begin skyrocketing. A Zumper report now shows one-bedroom rents in San Francisco now sit at an average of $2.7K, which is a significant increase over May's reported figure; rents in Oakland and San Jose have also increased since California's reopening of around 5%. [KPIX]
Public Healththebharatexpressnews.com

Chennai’s virtual warriors save hundreds of lives during pandemic

From their home in Chennai, Sisters Grace Priyadarshini Emmanuel, IAS aspirant, and Preethi Esther Emmanuel, architect, both Covid survivors, virtually help other patients and their families every day. They share verified information about the availability of beds, oxygen, ambulances, medications, oxygen concentrators and even food on their Instagram pages. Siblings...
House RentPosted by
MinnPost

During the pandemic, rents went down in New York and San Francisco. Why not the Twin Cities?

For years, residents of the Midwest have been hearing accounts from friends and family members in major coastal cities about the eye-popping cost of rent in those places: In 2019, the typical apartment cost more than $3,000 a month in San Francisco and more than $2,500 in New York — both much higher than the roughly $1,500 per month it costs to rent an apartment in the Twin Cities, according to Zillow.
House Rentmultifamilyexecutive.com

Rent Growth Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels in May

Multifamily rents rose by 2.5% year over year in May, according to the latest Yardi Matrix Multifamily National Report—almost exactly matching the rent growth rate in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. This is the first time since March 2020 that rent growth has returned to pre-pandemic rates at the national level; a number of regional markets have already met and exceeded this benchmark.