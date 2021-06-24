The lawsuit against Calabasas by The New Homes Company is typically aggressive and punctuated with omissions and misrepresentations. From the very first sentence accusing the city of “brazen repudiation of state law and its own General Plan,” to the insulting characterization of the city’s residents as “mobilized, anti-development NIMBY’s (sic) . . . who lobby and cajole their elected officials into stopping further development in their communities at any cost,” the developer shows its lack of respect for the community in which it seeks to develop and its laws.