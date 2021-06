Maybe it’s because my daughter just came back from college last week…. …but I’ve been thinking a lot about Coming Home Dinners, i.e. the meals we make for ourselves and each other that shout WELCOME BACK the loudest. In her book, Always Home, Fanny Singer writes, “There are a few things, or, I should say, a few dishes, that I associate with coming home after a long period away. The main one, of course, is Coming Home Pasta. Whenever my family left for a stretch of weeks…we would come home to our strange-feeling house and immediately set about orienting ourselves through food.”