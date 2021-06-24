Tammy Hurt's Sonic Rebel EP Release Show with Special Guest CHOZEN
Tammy Hurt’s Sonic Rebel EP Release Show with Special Guest CHOZEN (DJ Set) On Thursday, June 24, Tamy Hurt will grace the new and improved Music Room stage at Smith’s Olde Bar with her new project Sonic Rebel and premiere her latest EP, We Made This With Our Hands. Joining Hurt is DJ and Producer Chase Rosenberg aka CHOZEN.“Mashup the influences of Rage Against the Machine, the Chemical Brothers and Outkast combined with a lifetime of live music experiences” is how drummer/music industry crusader Tammy Hurt sums up her latest musical incarnation, Sonic Rebel.creativeloafing.com