Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tammy Hurt's Sonic Rebel EP Release Show with Special Guest CHOZEN

creativeloafing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Hurt’s Sonic Rebel EP Release Show with Special Guest CHOZEN (DJ Set) On Thursday, June 24, Tamy Hurt will grace the new and improved Music Room stage at Smith’s Olde Bar with her new project Sonic Rebel and premiere her latest EP, We Made This With Our Hands. Joining Hurt is DJ and Producer Chase Rosenberg aka CHOZEN.“Mashup the influences of Rage Against the Machine, the Chemical Brothers and Outkast combined with a lifetime of live music experiences” is how drummer/music industry crusader Tammy Hurt sums up her latest musical incarnation, Sonic Rebel.

creativeloafing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Dj#Chozen#Music Industry#Chozen#Rage Against The Machine#The Chemical Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Y101

Journey Announce Special Club Show and New Single Release Date

Journey announced a pre-Lollapalooza club show, a new festival slot and the release date of their upcoming single. The band will play July 29 at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom. Tickets will be available June 18 at 11AM ET at their official site. The performance, dubbed their "official Lollapalooza aftershow," is scheduled...
Rock Musicxpn.org

Ali Awan gets in massive Moon Mode at Sunflower Philly EP release show

“This is the point of the show where we play a game called ‘What’s Ali saying?'”. We were about 45 minutes into a barnstorming Sunflower set by Philly rocker Ali Awan and he was, as the saying goes, in the zone. It was definitely a bit of self-depricating humor on his part — we never, at any point, had any problem comprehending him — but also an indicator that, as good as it felt to chat, he and his band were there to play music for the friendly faces filling the dancefloor at this thrice sold out show.
Entertainmentwyso.org

Scary Hotel To Release 'The Comfortable EP'

Over 16 months after their first appearance on Kaleidoscope, Scary Hotel returned to WYSO as the band prepares to release The Comfortable EP, recorded during the coronavirus pandemic. Mikey Chappell and Curt Estridge joined WYSO's Juliet Fromholt live in studio to talk about the upcoming July 2 release and share two of the singles already available.
Musicrekkerd.org

Sonic Zest releases Hang Solo instrument for Kontakt

Sonic Zest has announced its latest Kontakt instrument library Hang Solo, featuring the sounds of a deep sampled pan drum. We recently returned to the studio to record one of music’s newest instruments: the pan drum, also known as the hang drum or hand pans. They are a type of idiophone that creates sound primarily by the vibration of the instrument itself.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Aesop Rock’s classic 1999 EP ‘Appleseed’ now streaming & getting first-ever vinyl release

Aesop Rock's classic and long-out-of-print 1999 EP is now on streaming services and it's getting its first-ever vinyl reissue via Rhymesayers (pre-order). The EP features eight songs, six of which were produced by Aesop Rock, plus ones helmed by Blockhead and Omega One, and a guest appearance by Doseone. It was originally only released on CD-R, as Aesop Rock explains: "The first Appleseed CD’s were CD-R’s I duped at home and sold from my backpack at an MF DOOM show at Brownies, which was right below my apartment at the time. I continued to sell hand-to-hand in NY, while Blockhead started fielding some mail orders from a young internet. People would send us cash or a check, and he’d cut the covers out and mail them off."
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Come “Alive” with Teddy Beats’ Summer Vibes Playlist

Teddy Beats returns to Smash Deep with his tune with Britt Lari, “Alive,” and presents a chill dance playlist full of summer vibes. Teddy Beats is a testament to risk-takers and perseverance as a producer. Striving to overcome dyslexia, balancing the work/life relationship with his wife and co-manager, and spearheading his own genre, chill dance, as an alternative to fitting in, keeps him on his toes. The emerging producer draws on influences from tropical house to craft tracks that transport listeners poolside or to a tropical getaway. Now, he’s continued to break ground in the chill side of dance music with the release of his single “Alive” featuring Britt Lari on Smash Deep.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Latin Soul Songstress Ambar Lucid releases EP “Get Lost In The Music” and makes TV debut on Netflix’s “Elite” 

June 18, 2021 – Rising star Ambar Lucid is defying the norms. The Dominican / Mexican songstress has been at the forefront of the new wave of Indie Latinx artists in America and has no plans to slow down. Today, Ambar unveils her highly anticipated EP Get Lost In The Music. Ambar’s eclectic sound and dynamic lyricism continues to take her listeners to her own dimension. The entrancing “Un Animal (Divina Existencia)” leads the way with a vibrant, acid washed visualizer that embraces the journey within – watch here. Get Lost In The Music EP further solidifies Ambar as a trendsetter in Latinx-style pop music and sets the stage for future releases.
Musicofficialcharts.com

The best songs and albums of 2021 so far: Official Charts staff picks

Only six months in, 2021 has already been an exciting year for music - with the potential return of rock to the Official Singles Chart Top 40 and 24 different Number 1 albums. Here's the standout music that the Official Charts staff have had on loop so far. Martin Talbot...
MusicYour EDM

Beatport Adds New ‘Mainstage’ Genre Uniting Big Room, Electro, Future House & More

After a year without music festivals, Beatport is making way for Mainstage music with a brand new genre. High energy dance selects are the focus, with a range of styles most often heard on the Mainstage at festivals. According to Beatport’s Curation Manager Jordan Mafi, this dedicated genre combines Big Room, Electro House, Future House, Midtempo and Speed House into one category.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Carrtoons, Kaelin Ellis, Kiefer and The Kount: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. The Tiny Desk managed to stay nimble...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Lil Nas X Rocks the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet in 2 Different Outfits: See the Looks!

Lil Nas X is making not one fashion statement on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet, but two. The 22-year-old musician first arrived at Sunday night's main event in a majestic, billowing gown that would put Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte to shame. The gown features a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and a matching jacket that is just as gloriously over-the-top as we've come to expect from the rapper.
Musicnichegamer.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; Green Hill Zone with Lyrics to be Released

Sega have released the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; celebrating the series’ milestone and music. The over hour and 45 minute performance opens with a full orchestra playing music from Sonic the Hedgehog all the way to the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate. During the intermission, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 composer Masato Nakamura made a special announcement.