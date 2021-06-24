Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Poker Tournament Benefitting Bert's Big Adventure

creativeloafing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 24th, poker fanatics are invited to play their best hands during Moondogs' Texas Hold'em Charity Tournament benefitting Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Beginning at 9 p.m., the decks will be cut and the players will take their seats for a chance to win top tier prizes including cash and Bert's Big Adventure swag. For ages 21 and up, the buy-in is $25 per player.

creativeloafing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Tournament#Poker Player#Adventure#Walt Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Related
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Review

The latest in a glut of horse-riding games for younger players, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure has a better claim for being released now. It’s a game of the popular TV series, DreamWorks Spirit, which is celebrating the re-opening of cinemas with the release of a movie, DreamWorks Spirit Untamed.
Olympia, WAthurstontalk.com

Big Adventures Await You at the Hands On Children’s Museum Summer Splash!

It’s Back! The most fun your entire family will have this summer is returning to the Hands On Children’s Museum (HOCM) late June through August. The Summer Splash! Festival of Fun presented by WSECU will once again give your entire family a whole summer worth of fun and learning. This year’s theme is Big Adventures, sponsored by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry, and HOCM has new exhibits as well as returning favorites to give you a summer you will never forget. Make your reservations online today!
PetsThe Conscious Cat

Allegra and Ruby’s Great Adventure

We had some excitement at our house the other day. I was working in my office when all of a sudden, I heard a strange noise coming from the kitty playroom downstairs. Now mind you, strange noises haven’t been all that unusual since Ruby joined our family and the girls started chasing each other through the house. They get so carried away that they occasionally bump into something or take something off a low shelf as they race by. In the beginning, I would go and check on them as soon as I heard anything unusual, but lately, I’ve come to realize that it’s just the new normal at our house. But that noise was different.
Hobbiesdailynewsandmore.com

Alpine Marina's Thursday Big Bass Tournament

John Bevans wins and John Barrera takes 2nd place. Bevans had really nice 7 lb 3 oz bass and Barrera had a 5 lb 1 oz bass in Alpine Marina's Thursday Big Bass Tournament. 28 anglers had fairly good conditions and some good fish were brought in. Start time is 4:00 pm with weigh in at 8:30 pm. Come fish with us.
Mobile, ALWPMI

Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament-11th Annual benefiting Wilmer Hall

The Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament will be held at the Mobile Big Game Fishing Club on June 26, 2021. Fishing begins at 6 a.m., while scales open from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Wilmer Hall. Wilmer Hall is a non-profit, faith-based organization that has been serving children in need in Mobile, Ala. since 1864. Wilmer Hall serves children and young adults through five programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living and other tools needed to succeed. Wilmer Hall offers the following programs: the Education Program, the Residential Living Program, the Transitional Living Program, the Transitional Family Program, and the Community-Based Education program.
Golfdiscovernepa.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters 5th Annual Golf Tournament

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA is excited to announce their 5th Annual Golf Tournament at The Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort. Please consider supporting their mission to matching youth in need with an adult role model & mentor. They offer sponsorship opportunities & options to join them for a fun & worthy event.
Grand Haven, MIFox17

Todd's Weekend Adventures

The 60th annual Grand Haven Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Main Street will be transformed into a chic art gallery where people can purchase beautiful artwork directly from the artists. Family Fun Day is on Saturday, where Second Street will be filled with free arts and crafts activities for the kids.
Petsjuno.co.uk

Adventures

Due to the release of my "Adventures" EP on Pleasant Systems, I made a chart with some fresh cuts to get you sweaty. Everything In Motion (feat Indra Dunis) (3:39) Call Her (Say You Care) (2:44) Sendling Sidewalks (5:39) Memory Palace (feat DJ City) (4:01) Lost In Cat Content (5:40)
New Orleans, LAKNOE TV8

Ronald McDonald 30th Annual Big Bass Tournament

New Orleans native Sophia Nawaz takes home the crown. Ronald McDonald House will soon have a new location. It's a historic move for the Monroe area. Sen. Katrina Jackson introduces amendment to make Swanson safer. Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT. It would try inmates and escapees as...
Carsmanofmany.com

Kuckoo’s Tiny Square-Drop Trailer is Built for Big Adventure

Tear-drop campers were all the rage for a time, and now we’re seeing that trend move more toward what is being called square-drop campers. These new designs still offer the compact size that made tear-drops popular, but they do so with fewer compromises. At the forefront of this new offering is Lochgau, Germany, based Kuckoo. The new release, Bruno, is an all-terrain, all-season trailer with plenty of amenities.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Lego Builder’s Journey gameplay impressions — Small bricks, big adventure

Even as an adult, there’s something genuinely magical about watching the animated scenes of Lego Builder’s Journey come to life. The care and attention to detail developer Light Brick Studio put into each scene and the individual Lego bricks themselves are nothing short of amazing. This is especially true for the PC version, which uses Nvidia DLSS and real-time ray tracing to give the bricks a beautifully realistic glossiness. During a Lego Builder’s Journey gameplay reveal, studio head and creative director Karsten Lund explained that the small independent developer, backed by Lego Ventures, is focused on creative play, which its debut game fully exemplifies.
Travelthrillgeek.com

Disney World Give FIRST LOOK at Redesigned Contemporary Rooms

As part of the ongoing evolution of the Disney Resorts Collection at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., all nine floors of guest rooms in the A-frame tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort are being completely reimagined. These rooms will blend a sleek Monorail motif with some favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles films, including Jack-Jack, Frozone and Edna Mode. New custom artwork in guest rooms and along guest corridors will be modern, futuristic and oh so stylish, dahling, complementing the resort’s architecture while putting the Supers’ powers on display.
LifestyleSFGate

The secret entrance at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion has an even bigger secret inside

When Disneyland reopened in April, it reopened with countless changes to the way it operated before the pandemic, like the addition of social-distancing markers and capacity restrictions. But some of the modifications were positive — some might even call them exciting changes — like the secret entrance to the Haunted Mansion, only revealed to guests for the first time slightly more than a month ago.
Travelcastleinsider.com

An Interactive Part of Tomorrowland Has Returned to Disney World

As the Disney Parks reopening process continues , more and more of the little things we love about the parks are coming back. Whether its the return of restaurants or reopening rides to full capacity , Disney Worlds reopening is bringing back a lot of guest favorites. But it isnt just restaurants and rides that are coming back, its also interactive parts of the parks that are making a return!...
Travelcastleinsider.com

planDisney Introduces Disney Resort Pocket Guides to help plan your Stay

Disney Questions, Planning Tips and More from Disney Addicts for Disney Addicts. Planning your Walt Disney World vacation can be overwhelming and choosing which hotel is right for your family can be difficult! Did you know Walt Disney World has over 25 resort hotels? How do you choose the perfect place to stay? planDisney is now releasing pocket guides to help with that problem! Over the next...