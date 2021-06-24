Poker Tournament Benefitting Bert's Big Adventure
On Thursday, June 24th, poker fanatics are invited to play their best hands during Moondogs' Texas Hold'em Charity Tournament benefitting Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Beginning at 9 p.m., the decks will be cut and the players will take their seats for a chance to win top tier prizes including cash and Bert's Big Adventure swag. For ages 21 and up, the buy-in is $25 per player.creativeloafing.com