2019 Chevrolet Cruz - 28,749 miles, LT, remote start, black

Two drowns were chalked up in Wexford County on the Fourth. Police today are searching Lake Cadillac for the body of John Larson, believed to have drowned Monday night, and George Cavanaugh of McBain, drowned in the Pine River. The Cavanaugh family were picnicking and fishing on the Fourth. The fatality occurred at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The body was brought to Cadillac but funeral arrangements have not yet been made. The widow and two children survive. No fatalities or serious injuries aside from the drownings were reported in Cadillac but there were two bad automobile accidents near Traverse City over the weekend. The Mackinaw Trail carried its peak load of motorists to northern resorts over the holiday weekend. The traffic has been increasing steadily and the last two weeks has seen a steady stream of cars passing north. Police reported no arrests for drinking, an unusual holiday record, and also no fireworks outrages. The firemen had three alarms over the weekend, which was a good record for the Fourth considering the weather. Saturday afternoon there was a blaze on Sunnyside farm on the South Boulevard, originating from an engine spark. The department saved the barn, a considerable area of grass having burned over. Sunday noon the Ann Arbor trains started a grass fire in the southeast sections of the city which required attention. Sunday afternoon firecrackers caused a blaze at 817 Cotey St. which started under the porch and did $100 damage. Cadillac had no organized celebration but the national colors were displayed generously and the small boy had his fun with fireworks. The rain took a toll on the Odd Fellows picnic and other family groups around the boulevard and at the local resorts, all of which were crowded. Those who drove a little farther away escaped the storm, however. Local visitors to nearby cities which advertised celebrations report that there was little of an entertaining nature provided. Traverse City drew almost as many visitors as did Manistee, where the Acme played, and Petoskey, where two local boxers were on the card. Several Cadillac motoring parties which visited nearby cities to see a "celebration" motored back in the afternoon, failing to find any particular entertainment, and spent the evening at local resorts.