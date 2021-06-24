Dial!List for Mac

The Apple Watch is often credited for saving people’s lives, whether it’s by detecting an abnormal heart rate or an accidental fall, or even by notifying emergency services on their behalf. The latter is a security feature built into the Apple Watch that allows people to quickly dial 911 if they need emergency assistance. The feature must be enabled in the Apple Watch app on an iPhone before it can be used from the Apple Watch. Once that’s done, dialing 911 becomes incredibly easy. As a matter of fact, it’s so easy that 911 can be dialed accidentally, without the user knowing if the right combination of button presses or screen touches is being performed. And it turns out that Watch users keep dialing 911 accidentally while they sleep or exercise, which can in turn divert police and rescue service resources away from people who might actually be in need of assistance.