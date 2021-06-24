Cancel
Computers

Dial!List for Mac

macupdate.com
 5 days ago

Dial!List (was Dial!Fritz) is a call manager for use with the Fritz!Box Fon of AVM. Incoming calls are displayed on your Mac with caller details from Address Book/Contacts -- if these are missing, it tries to get the name by reverse-lookup. With Dial!Fritz you also have the ability to display...

www.macupdate.com
Computers

CleanUp smb mess for Mac

CleanUp smb mess can quickly and easily clean FAT 32 drives, pendrives, SD memories for mobiles and cameras, SMB/CIFS Samba shares (Windows and Linux) from ".DS_Dtore" and "._*" files, and other invisibles files the Mac lefts behind. Features:. GUI with a lot of options. Can remove also Temporary Items, Time...
Computers

Seamless for Mac

Seamless is a cross-platform file-sharing app based on Apple CloudKit, with native Mac and iOS apps, as well as a web version. You can save files and text with Seamless. Seamless was designed for making file-sharing as easy as possible. It offers an unparalleled experience when it comes to sharing small files and text within your Apple devices.
Computers

FiveActs for Mac

Set your creativity free and become a screenwriter! FiveActs helps you compose your next story or play and will become an indispensable companion on your writing journey. FiveActs supports you through every step of the writing process, from developing an initial idea to completing the final touches on your finished screenplay.
Computers

How to zoom in and out on a Mac

Want to zoom in real close to something on your Mac? Or maybe you're looking to pull back for a wider view? Either way, we've got your back. If you want to be able to zoom in and out on your Mac — be it your entire screen or just in a specific window — you have a few different options to choose from.
Computers

MultiPassword for Mac

MultiPassword is a secure, reliable password and login manager. All data is stored in encrypted form and synced across devices. Cybersecurity is an important, relevant issue because websites, apps, and web browsers are often attacked. This sometimes results in user passwords being stolen. The problem worsens if a user uses the same logins and passwords for different websites. Doing so allows attackers to gain access to e-mail addresses, social media accounts, banking apps, and more. Cybersecurity experts advise using strong and - extremely important - different passwords for each account. The best option is to create random passwords using dedicated password generators. MultiPassword stores all your logins and passwords in an encrypted vault synced across all your devices. We use the latest end-to-end encryption technologies AES-256, RSA, HKDF, PBKDF2, etc., to protect your personal data.
Software

Blogspot.stack for Mac

With the Blogspot.stack you can display any public accessible Google Blogspot-subdomain, aka Google Blogger-blog, on your own or your customer’s websites. By using the special 'Categories'-filter, you can display a subset of posts from the same blog on different webpages. The advantage of using this stack, is that only the...
Computers

Hyperkey for Mac

Hyperkey allows you to convert your caps lock key or any of your modifier keys to the hyper key: ⌃⌥⌘⇧. The hyper key acts as an additional modifier key that you can use in all of your other apps that have keyboard shortcuts. Don't want to sacrifice a key?. Use...
Computers

WeBooK for Mac

Save unlimited webpages across websites-web collector WeBook saves webpages easily working with an extension. Click on the link, and the webpage is selected. You are able to preview the page you’ve selected in real time so you don’t have to worry about that if there’s some pages missing. After previewing the selected webpages, click ok, and they are save to WeBooK. Before the "reading list" came out, you might have saved some webpages in your Chrome bookmark. Now with a single click on WeBooK, you can view your bookmark list, and choose the pages you want to save to WeBooK. This means you do not need the WeBooK extension if you don’t do bulk-selections.
Computers
Digital Camera World

The best Mac printers in 2021

What's the best Mac printer available today? Well, it largely depends on what you want it for. Are you mainly interested in printing photos, documents, or other things like CD labels? What size prints do you need? Do you want to print on the road, at home, or at your studio?
Computers
Tom's Guide

The best Mac VPN in 2021

MacOS is well known as a safer and more user-friendly alternative to Microsoft Windows, and a huge selling point is the in-built security software. However, while it's true that Macs are better protected from malware, there's no difference between MacOS and Windows when it comes to how your data is handled after it leaves your machine. And that's what a Mac VPN is for – safeguarding and anonymizing your information after it's left your PC . Once your data is out in the badlands of the web, the fact you're using a Mac is of no importance, and the best VPN for Mac is a privacy essential.
Electronics

Apple Watch users keep dialing 911 in their sleep

The Apple Watch is often credited for saving people’s lives, whether it’s by detecting an abnormal heart rate or an accidental fall, or even by notifying emergency services on their behalf. The latter is a security feature built into the Apple Watch that allows people to quickly dial 911 if they need emergency assistance. The feature must be enabled in the Apple Watch app on an iPhone before it can be used from the Apple Watch. Once that’s done, dialing 911 becomes incredibly easy. As a matter of fact, it’s so easy that 911 can be dialed accidentally, without the user knowing if the right combination of button presses or screen touches is being performed. And it turns out that Watch users keep dialing 911 accidentally while they sleep or exercise, which can in turn divert police and rescue service resources away from people who might actually be in need of assistance.
Computers

Goban for Mac

Use Goban to play the game of go against the program. Play with people on the Internet go servers or your local network. Observe live pro and amateur games on IGS, the Internet Go Server. Review and analyze games. Browse through joseki or fuseki libraries. Goban is a powerful, simple, fast, and elegant go board for Mac.
Computers

Best 4K Monitors for Mac

With working from home becoming the new normal for many, you may be in the boat of users looking to upgrade their monitor setup. Perhaps you are looking to get better visuals or for an option that could prevent strain on your neck from having to look down constantly. With all these factors in mind, picking the correct device can be a difficult task, even more so if you need it to match your current display. In this guide, we’ve listed twelve of the best 4K monitors for Mac you should consider buying.
Computers

MagicTints Desktop for Mac

MagicTints 2 Desktop bings crazy fast 1-click GPU-based Color Matching between images. Adjust Mood, bring Multiple images to the same color palette. Use with any software!. Use it together with any software: Affinity Photo, Lightroom, Sketch, Unity, GIMP, Final Cut, AfterEffects, Pixelmator. Exports LUT or images. Brings multiple images to...
Software

How to Find Files on Mac

Finding a specific file on your Mac can be a tedious process sometimes, even if you keep all your files and folders organized. Thanks to Finder and Spotlight search, you can quickly find the exact file you’re looking for, regardless of where it’s stored on the Mac. We’ll cover how to find files on a Mac using both methods.
Software

How to Turn on AirPlay on a Mac

To screen mirror: Select the AirPlay icon in the menu bar > choose your compatible TV > enter a passcode if necessary. Within apps like Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, or Apple TV, look for the AirPlay audio or display icon. AirPlay works with most Macs 2011 and later and compatible...
Computers

OpenZFS for Mac

OpenZFS is an open-source storage platform. It includes the functionality of both traditional file systems and volume manager. It has many advanced features including:. Protection against data corruption. Integrity checking for both data and metadata. Continuous integrity verification and automatic "self-healing" repair. Data redundancy with mirroring, RAID-Z1/2/3 [and DRAID]. Support...
Software

TPV Email Problem on Macs

PG just received the following email from a long-time TPV participant:. For some months now, I’ve had a weird problem with my Passive Voice subscription. Most (not quite all) of the emails are truncated in Apple Mail, a fraction of the way down the email. Fairly obvious when I see six item headings but only the first one or two corresponding posts. Truncation often seems to happen after (if not precisely at) a link, or before an illustration. Usually within a post, not between them.
Computers

TextFridge for Mac

TextFridge (was TextOnTrays) allows you to store lots of texts that you often need to write (up to 150 text snippets). Its interface is minimalist and user-friendly. The basic use is as simple as can be: drag text from anywhere to TextFridge, drag text from TextFridge to anywhere. Of course...
Computers

Where Is the "Recycle Bin" on a Mac?

If you’re familiar with the Windows 10 Recycle Bin for deleting files and you just switched to Mac, you might wonder where the equivalent is on a Mac. It’s called “Trash,” and it’s located in the Dock. Here’s how to use it. The Recycle Bin Is “Trash” or “Bin” on...