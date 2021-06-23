"In the Key of Davis" Public Piano Program Returns to Davis

After over a year of quiet streets and little to no live music, the City returned the beloved public pianos out of their long hibernation for the City art program "In the Key of Davis" last week. The pianos are located at most of the past locations. You can play them this year at the newly improved Hunt-Boyer Plaza, on G Street between First and Second Streets, Davis Food Co-Op and Central Park. New locations this year include Veterans Memorial Theatre (203 E. 14th St.) and Davis Commons (500 First St.).