Atlantic City, NJ

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,000

Atlantic City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSituated in the Casino area district, on a quiet street with houses on only one side-across the street is a very attractive 8 foot fencing over looking land. House boasts a large front porch, Living and Dning room eat in kitchen and utility room/laundry- 3 bedroom, 2 baths, a nice yard in back; walk to the outlets one block and 4 city blocks to the boardwalk, beach & casinos. Restuarants throughout the area. There are buses to take you up and down the Island and Jitneys to take you up and down Atlantic City, Bus station and train Station are a few block away to take you to your other destinations Phila, NY etc Appointment only, short sale handled through Sokol's Law office.

pressofatlanticcity.com
Atlantic City, NJ
Business
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Real Estate
#Bedroom Home
