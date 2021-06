Samsung’s latest flagship phone has just launched, and it’s early. The Samsung Galaxy S21 would have been expected in March or April, if the regular timetable was being followed, but this year Samsung wanted to get the year off to a lively start. And since the last iPhone came not in September as is usual, but a few weeks later, the biggest phones from the UK’s leading phone brands have landed much closer to one another than ever before. Samsung’s phone comes in three different versions, the S21, S21+ which is a touch bigger, and the S21 Ultra which uses...