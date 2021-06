It appears that the IEA’s executive director, Fatih Birol, has lost patience with the world. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. The IEA stunned the international oil and gas sector on May 18 when it released Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector, calling for an end to all new investment in oil and gas fields, across the world. If this took oil producers by surprise, the amazement in the natural gas sector was even greater. Until recently, the IEA steadfastly projected rising gas demand up to 2050, even in its Sustainable Development Scenario, which is aligned with the Paris climate goals. For...