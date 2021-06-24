Cancel
Chagrin Falls, OH

Events - 06/24/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
Wells Fargo of Highland Hills presents the 31st “A Most Excellent Race” this Sunday, June 27, to benefit the Achievement Centers for Children Camp Cheerful for adults and children of all abilities. Participants will assemble at Camp Cheerful, 15000 Cheerful Lane in Strongsville, to begin their walk or run of one of four races at 9 a.m.: a 10K run, a 5K run, a 5K walk or a 1 mile walk. Hermes Sports and Events will manage and time the competitive runs. There will be awards for top male and female race finishers.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
