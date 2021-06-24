Cancel
Energy Industry

State Gas' Nyanda-4 producing CBM below 1,150 m

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian gas explorer said this is well below the usual depths regarded as the limit for the production of coalbed methane. Australian gas explorer State Gas on June 24 said production log testing at Nyanda-4 had confirmed that in addition to gas production from coalbeds between 400 m and 1000 m, gas is being successfully produced at depths below 1,150 m. This is well below the usual depths regarded as the limit for the production of coalbed methane (CBM).

