9 Essential Tips for Virtual Interview Success was originally published on Vault. Even before the pandemic, virtual interviews began replacing in-person interviews, in part because they’re cheaper and more efficient. Now, post-pandemic, virtual interviews are the norm. This means candidates need to specifically know how to prepare for these types of interviews. And, as an interview coach, I know all too well that the candidates who succeed in interviews are not those with the most experience but those who’ve done the most preparation. So, below are my top tips for ensuring that you’re well prepared for and succeed in your next virtual interview.