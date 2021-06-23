Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Katie Adams, MPH of the UAB Sparkman Center for Global Health Named Winner of the First Annual SOPH Shared Values Award

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UAB School of Public Health has recently launched the Shared Values Award, which honors a staff member whose work has exemplified and embodies one or more of UAB’s Shared Values. This award is based on UAB President’s Award for Excellence in Shared Values put into place by the UAB Staff Council and the Faculty Senate. The SOPH’s Shared Values Award was created in response to the UAB Campus Engagement Survey conducted in Winter 2019, which emphasized the staff’s request for more recognition of excellence in the workplace and the need for growth in visibility around Shared Values.

