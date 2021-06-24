Cancel
Orange, OH

Brothers make dynamic duo

By Daniel Sherriff
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNwaozuzu brothers run the gauntlet towards state title. When the final point was scored, it became official for Orange Lions senior Josh Nwaozuzu and his younger brother freshman Chika that they had clinched the Division II state doubles title. The match, which took place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on May 28 in Cincinnati, marked the first time an Orange doubles tandem won the state title since the 1985 season when Jon Huertzer and Larry Marks became the first Lions’ pair in school history to win it.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
