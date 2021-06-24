Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Accenture Ventures Invests in Imburse, a Cloud enabled Payments as a Service Platform for Simplifying Global Digital Transactions

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NYSE: ACN) has reportedly made an investment, via Accenture Ventures, into Imburse, a Cloud-powered, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform that aims to simplify the way businesses gain access to the international payments ecosystem. Established in Zurich, Switzerland in 2018, Imburse works cooperatively with various insurers, banking institutions and other large firms to...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Payments#Investment#Payments As A Service#The Generali Group#Md#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Marketsthepaypers.com

Sutor Bank and justTRADE offer investment-as-a-service platform

The Germany-based Sutor Bank and online broker justTRADE have announced offering an investment-as-a-service platform that enables the purchase of asset classes and savings plans. Over 500,000 securities and 8 cryptocurrencies "‹"‹can be traded via the platform's brokerage API. The offer is aimed at companies wanting to integrate brokerage into their...
Businessaithority.com

Peter Meulbroek Named AWS Partner Network Ambassador, Strengthening Ness Cloud Expertise

Ness, a global provider of Digital Transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), announced that Peter Meulbroek, head of cloud and data, has been named an AWS Partner Network (APN) Ambassador. He joins a select group of more than 50 APN Ambassadors in North America and more than 200 Ambassadors worldwide dedicated to helping clients define, develop, implement, and optimize their cloud strategy.
ComputersInfoworld

5 enabling technologies for hybrid and multicloud architectures

I confess to preferring simplicity, especially when it comes to computing infrastructure. It’s easier for startups and smaller companies to run their businesses with a mix of software as a service (SaaS) with applications and data hosted on one public cloud. Many organizations run on hybrid clouds with applications and data split between private clouds, legacy data center infrastructure, and a selected public cloud.
Economyfinextra.com

Transactive upgrades internal AML transaction monitoring platform with Sentinels

Transactive is one of the leading fintechs adopting the open banking initiative. It provides businesses access to digital banking services via its B2B2C payments platform. The Transactive platform allows businesses to offer payment services to their customers directly. With their licenses in both the UK and Lithuania they can offer instant payments services worldwide.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prodigy's IDVerifact and Fintainium partner to strengthen open banking with digital payment verification solutions

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered in between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and Fintainium, an industry leader in real-time payment verification and workflow automation. As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate Fintainium's robust suite...
Softwarechannele2e.com

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Helps CSPs Accelerate Services Delivery

At the Mobile World Congress 2021 event, held June 28, 2021 through July 1, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, IBM announced new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) that uses IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation to stand up and manage networks quickly, in a wide range of environments, according to a statement from the company.
EconomyStamford Advocate

HashCash to Provide Complete ICO Solution to UAE-Based Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a big data solution for my business?

Since big data consists of structured and unstructured data which is constantly growing in size, common software doesn’t have the ability to process and manage it. That’s why choosing the right big data solution is essential to make a data-driven organization function safely and thrive. To select a suitable big...
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Global Ticket Machine Market to be Driven by the Technological Advancements in Digital Payment Options in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Ticket Machine Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global ticket machine market, assessing the market based on its end-use, component type, payment type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
SoftwareCision

XMReality’s latest updates simplifies global usage

Today XMReality released several new product features: the ability to show and guide on recorded videos from mobile applications, additional languages, improvements to the ‘Web Guide Station’ and the mobile application interface. The latest product updates simplify the software usage and provide global scalability of the product. One of XMReality’s...
Technologysharewise.com

ISG to Publish Studies on Digital Banking Services and Platforms

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining providers of digital banking services and digital banking platforms as the COVID-19 pandemic forces financial institutions to embrace new ways of doing business. The study results will be published in...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Chainalysis Raises $100M for its Blockchain Data Platform That Brings Industry-Leading Transparency to Cryptocurrencies

The decentralized nature of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies is heralded as one of its biggest benefits but at the same time, it’s one of the factors that’s preventing rapid adoption by larger institutions. Government agencies, financial service providers, and exchanges have explicit regulatory requirements and the anonymous nature of the blockchain has traditionally provided little visibility to these transactions. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform that brings transparency to blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions, fueling the charge for widespread adoption. The platform can be used to power investigations, maintain compliance with anti-money laundering and KYC requirements, and even as a risk management tool, providing the assurance that cryptocurrency transactions are safe and secure. In addition to data and software, the company also provides training and research to ensure that Chainalsyis clients are up-to-date on the latest developments in this ever-changing landscape; clients include Barclays, Square, BitPay, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Businesssikich.com

Private Equity Company Powers Industry Transformation by Partnering with Sikich

It’s well known that private equity firms work at an extremely fast pace. They need to act quickly to meet their objectives as they acquire, reengineer, relaunch, and divest companies. Modernizing legacy technology in target companies can slow this process. What’s more, when private equity stakeholders are not themselves technology experts, they may underestimate or misjudge technical issues, inadvertently exposing their firms to risk. They may also find it challenging to find a collaborative technology partner to take care of technical concerns at their momentum while shielding them from the everyday details of technology management. However, by partnering with Sikich, private equity companies can more easily transform their portfolio companies to be more productive and competitive.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Blockchain Capital raises USD 300 mln for Fund V

US-based Blockchain Capital has raised USD 300 million for its Fund V round. The fund was heavily oversubscribed at its USD 300 million hard cap with participation from strategic investors, pension funds, major university endowments and family offices from around the world. Since its inception in 2013, Blockchain Capital has invested in more than 110 companies, protocols and crypto assets across the ecosystem. The portfolio includes such industry players as Coinbase, Kraken, Anchorage and OpenSea, as well as DeFi leaders Aave, Nexus Mutual, and UMA.
Businesscryptofinancialtimes.com

IBM Taps Blockchain To Bolster Supply Chains

Telefónica Tech, a unit of the Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, and IBM have unveiled novel hybrid cloud products that will tap into blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and will help power “enterprise digital transformation,” according to a Monday (June 28) announcement. For example, the two companies have developed a...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Process-as-a-Service Market is Booming Worldwide with Accenture, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market. Players Profiled in the Business Process-as-a-Service Market Study: Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, International Business Machines, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services.
SoftwareIBM - United States

IBM Announces New Edge Partners, Technology and Solutions to Drive Digital Transformation for Enterprise Clients

By Rob High, IBM Fellow and VP, CTO IBM Edge Computing and Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. We are experiencing a time of enormous change as 5G and edge computing converge in ways that were previously unimagined. We see more data than ever is now being created at the edge, and coupled with the promise of 5G, IBM and its ecosystem partners are focused on helping telco providers and enterprise clients drive new revenue and return on investment.
Economyvmblog.com

Acorio: Financial Services and Healthcare Lead in Digital Transformation Initiatives

Digital transformation efforts are increasing in every industry, but none more so than financial services and healthcare, according to findings in a new report by Acorio, an NTT DATA company and the largest pure-play ServiceNow Consultancy. The third annual Insight & Vision Report captures findings of nearly 500 professionals on digital transformation trends and ServiceNow adoption in their respective companies.