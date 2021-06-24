Accenture Ventures Invests in Imburse, a Cloud enabled Payments as a Service Platform for Simplifying Global Digital Transactions

The decentralized nature of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies is heralded as one of its biggest benefits but at the same time, it’s one of the factors that’s preventing rapid adoption by larger institutions. Government agencies, financial service providers, and exchanges have explicit regulatory requirements and the anonymous nature of the blockchain has traditionally provided little visibility to these transactions. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform that brings transparency to blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions, fueling the charge for widespread adoption. The platform can be used to power investigations, maintain compliance with anti-money laundering and KYC requirements, and even as a risk management tool, providing the assurance that cryptocurrency transactions are safe and secure. In addition to data and software, the company also provides training and research to ensure that Chainalsyis clients are up-to-date on the latest developments in this ever-changing landscape; clients include Barclays, Square, BitPay, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.