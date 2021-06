The Penn State women’s basketball team has some marquee matchups to look forward to in 2021-22. A majority come from within the Big Ten conference, following a year in which the Lady Lions went 6-13 in league play. This upcoming season brings a new hope for Penn State women’s basketball and some fresh faces. Most of all, it brings a number of new challenges and the belief that they can overcome the obstacles that they face with a budding program under third-year head coach Carolyn Kieger.