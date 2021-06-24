Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Religion briefs - 06/24/2021

Temple Emanu El is joining other area synagogues to focus on the rise of antisemitism during its weekly sabbath services on June 25 and 26. Organized by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, this event will discuss the problem within the Jewish community and invite non-Jewish community partners to join in solidarity by attending and participating in services. According to Temple Emanu El, the goal is to show the Cleveland community that there is broad support for combating antisemitism together.

